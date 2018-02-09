Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Lab grown fabrics may be the future of eco-friendly clothing
by Maya Dangerfield and Jack Regan
@CNNTech
From bio-leather to spider silk, companies like Modern Meadows and Bolt Threads are innovating a new generation of environmentally friendly clothing materials.
