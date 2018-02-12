Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Innovate

Spotify releases its first audio-visual book

Sofia Ek sits down with CNN Tech's Laurie Segall to talk about her new book, The Minefield Girl being released as an audiobook with accompanying artwork on Spotify.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular