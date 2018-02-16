Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Innovate

When your home is smart, will leaks go away?

Home water monitoring systems are getting a consumer-friendly upgrade. Phyn and Buoy let you see how much water you're using, which devices are leaking and can shut off water remotely via a smartphone app.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular