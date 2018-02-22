Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Tech Reports

What is blockchain?

While some people are rushing to invest in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum, other experts believe that the real value lies in the underlying technology, known as blockchain. CNNMoney's Ramy Zabarah explains how it works.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular