What is blockchain?
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
While some people are rushing to invest in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum, other experts believe that the real value lies in the underlying technology, known as blockchain. CNNMoney's Ramy Zabarah explains how it works.
