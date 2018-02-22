Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

SpaceX launches broadband Starlink test satellites

SpaceX launched its Starlink satellites Tintin A and Tintin B into orbit. These prototypes will test the company's plans to provide high-speed internet around the world via satellite.

