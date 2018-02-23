Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Tech Reports

Snapchat stock loses $1.3 billion after Kylie Jenner tweet

Kylie Jenner's tweet about Snapchat's redesign sent the company's stock tumbling Thursday. The update has been under fire from users who dislike the new layout.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular