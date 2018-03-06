Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Tech Reports

Flipboard CEO: Twitter needs to hold users accountable

Flipboard CEO and former Twitter board member Mike McCue explains how he thinks Twitter should respond to bots, fake followers, and election interference on the platform. CNNMoney's Laurie Segall reports.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular