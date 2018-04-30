Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Congo governor on artisanal cobalt mining: 'We have nothing to hide'
Richard Muyej, governor of the Democratic Republic of Congo's Lualaba Province, told CNN that the government hopes to eliminate child labor from the cobalt supply chain, but that companies sourcing from the region could do more to help.
Top Videos
07:27
WHCA president discusses her 'regret' about dinner
03:18
'Get Out' producer on America's horror movie moment
01:40
This is what's rattling stocks right now
01:35
Coke vs. Pepsi: The cola wars are back
01:07
Ford drops cars to focus on trucks and SUVs
02:18
Branson: I was seen as the dumbest person in school
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until June 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
What T-Mobile-Sprint deal could mean for wireless prices
CNN investigation: 103 Uber drivers accused of sexual assault or abuse
Nursing schools are rejecting thousands of applicants -- in the middle of a nursing shortage