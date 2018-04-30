Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Congo governor on artisanal cobalt mining: 'We have nothing to hide'

Richard Muyej, governor of the Democratic Republic of Congo's Lualaba Province, told CNN that the government hopes to eliminate child labor from the cobalt supply chain, but that companies sourcing from the region could do more to help.

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular