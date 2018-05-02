Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Oath CEO Tim Armstrong forecasts 'massive shift' to mobile
by Richa Naik & Melody Jiang
@CNNTech
Tim Armstrong, CEO of Verizon's Oath, tells CNN's Dylan Byers how consolidation of tech, media and telecom will likely grow more intense as consumers shift to mobile.
