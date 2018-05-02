Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Pacific

Oath CEO Tim Armstrong forecasts 'massive shift' to mobile

Tim Armstrong, CEO of Verizon's Oath, tells CNN's Dylan Byers how consolidation of tech, media and telecom will likely grow more intense as consumers shift to mobile.

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular