Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Tech Reports
Bono and The Edge: Why U2 is embracing AR tech on tour
by Lisa Fischer, Jeremy Moorhead
@CNNTech
Bono and The Edge discuss why U2 decided to incorporate augmented reality into their new tour. CNNMoney's Laurie Segall reports.
Related Videos
04:26
Bono and The Edge: Why U2 is embracing AR tech on tour
00:58
Zuckerberg announces Facebook dating features
04:55
F8 recap: Zuckerberg addresses Facebook's tumultuous year
06:52
103 Uber drivers accused of assault or abuse
02:18
Uber passenger alleging rape speaks
03:01
A first Uber ride ends in sexual assault charge
Top Videos
00:58
Zuckerberg announces Facebook dating features
04:13
Flywheel CEO: You've got to be upfront about why you were fired
07:53
Is there such a thing as an ethical electric car?
03:01
A first Uber ride ends in sexual assault charge
02:03
Mnuchin: U.S. debt to China does not give them leverage
02:44
These drones can fly themselves
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until June 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Why own a car when you can subscribe to one instead
Qantas will retire its Boeing 747 fleet earlier than planned
Immediate annuities: How they work, and how to know if one is right for you