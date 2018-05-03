Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney Reports
Ford smart window lets the blind 'see'
by Moss Cohen
@CNNTech
"Feel the view" turns the image outside a car's window into a drawing made from vibrations.
Related Videos
01:31
Listen: Elon Musk's strange reactions on Tesla's earnings call
00:58
Ford smart window lets the blind 'see'
04:14
Paul Krugman: The tax cut is a nothing burger
01:25
4 wild things Kanye said this week
03:30
How Brexit could end flights in and out of the UK
01:23
WHCD comedian defends her controversial jokes
Top Videos
00:58
Zuckerberg announces Facebook dating features
04:13
Flywheel CEO: You've got to be upfront about why you were fired
07:53
Is there such a thing as an ethical electric car?
03:01
A first Uber ride ends in sexual assault charge
02:03
Mnuchin: U.S. debt to China does not give them leverage
02:44
These drones can fly themselves
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until June 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Twitter says all 336 million users should change their passwords
NBC News corrects explosive story on Michael Cohen
Volkswagen ex-CEO charged with fraud in diesel emissions scandal