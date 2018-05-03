Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Tech Reports
Twitter wants you to change your password
by
Richa Naik
@richanaik
Twitter says all its 336 million users should change their passwords. The company discovered a bug that saved users' passwords unprotected on an internal log.
Related Videos
00:54
Twitter wants you to change your password
01:08
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi files for IPO
04:26
Bono and The Edge: Why U2 is embracing AR tech on tour
00:58
Zuckerberg announces Facebook dating features
04:55
F8 recap: Zuckerberg addresses Facebook's tumultuous year
06:52
103 Uber drivers accused of assault or abuse
Top Videos
00:58
Zuckerberg announces Facebook dating features
04:13
Flywheel CEO: You've got to be upfront about why you were fired
07:53
Is there such a thing as an ethical electric car?
03:01
A first Uber ride ends in sexual assault charge
02:03
Mnuchin: U.S. debt to China does not give them leverage
02:44
These drones can fly themselves
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until June 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
NBC News corrects explosive story on Michael Cohen
Twitter says all 336 million users should change their passwords
Now Amazon wants to feed your dog