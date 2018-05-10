Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Upstarts

These founders want to make lab-grown diamonds mainstream

Inspired by their own engagement, Lindsay Reinsmith and Jason Payne started a lab-grown diamonds company. The founders of Ada Diamonds talk to CNNMoney's Rachel Crane about dispelling the stigma around lab-grown diamonds in the jewelry market.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular