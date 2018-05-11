Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Humanoid robot runs through the park by itself
by Lisa Fischer
Boston Dynamics released new video of two of the company's robots, Atlas and SpotMini showing off some new features like running and autonomous navigation.
