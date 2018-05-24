business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Tech Reports
GDPR, explained
The EU's General Data Protection Regulation aims to put online data back in the hands of users. Companies like Amazon, Google, Apple, and Facebook will be required to give their EU customers more control over their personal information.
Related Videos
01:37
GDPR, explained
04:41
Former HuffPo exec on embracing gender fluidity
02:26
Zuckerberg grilled by European lawmakers
01:01
SpaceX launches rocket capable of carrying humans
04:12
Google brings new features to Android, Gmail at developer conference
01:05
Uber unveils flying car prototype
Top Videos
04:14
Daymond John: Failure is a necessary process
01:32
Why are the French always striking?
01:03
Why JCPenney is in serious trouble
01:12
How Walmart is taking on Amazon
02:00
These companies are trying to win back your trust
01:04
See Cal Ripken's Maryland Estate for sale
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until June 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Netflix is now worth more than Disney and Comcast
PACIFIC • Elon Musk is humiliating himself
Uber had disabled emergency braking in fatal self-driving crash