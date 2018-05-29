business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Upstarts
Digital license plates tested in California
Sacramento is the first US city to roll out a pilot program testing digital license plates. The new tag technology could report if a car has been stolen.
Related Videos
01:08
Digital license plates tested in California
01:21
Humanoid robot runs through the park by itself
02:42
These founders want to make lab-grown diamonds mainstream
02:03
How Girlboss plans to empower female entrepreneurs
02:54
Deliveroo CEO: We're changing how people eat
02:44
These drones can fly themselves
Top Videos
01:08
Digital license plates tested in California
01:54
Starbucks' Schultz: Racial bias training is a long-term plan
01:36
Visa suspends Morgan Freeman ad campaign
03:37
Misty Copeland: Partnering with brands empowers me
02:24
Randi Zuckerberg: Unbalance your life
01:07
Netflix is worth more than Disney
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until June 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Roseanne apologizes to Valerie Jarrett after Twitter rant, swears off Twitter
China tariffs: White House slaps 25% tariff on $50 billion worth of goods
Oil prices are falling fast. Here's why