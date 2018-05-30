business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Mostly Human
Bono and The Edge on the political messages in U2's new tour
by Lisa Fischer & Jeremy Moorhead
@CNNTech
Bono and The Edge explain why U2 doesn't shy away from politics during their latest tour and if they think fame has catapulted them into the ultimate filter bubble.
Related Videos
04:11
Bono and The Edge on the political messages in U2's new tour
05:11
U2's Bono and The Edge on how tech connects them with fans
05:17
Magician or hacker?
08:53
A Broadway show where social media is a character
:17:33
Can tech bring jobs back to a factory town?
:11:24
'I had to clean up underwear': Startup responds to harassment suit
Top Videos
01:08
Digital license plates tested in California
01:54
Starbucks' Schultz: Racial bias training is a long-term plan
01:36
Visa suspends Morgan Freeman ad campaign
03:37
Misty Copeland: Partnering with brands empowers me
02:24
Randi Zuckerberg: Unbalance your life
01:07
Netflix is worth more than Disney
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until June 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Roseanne Barr blames Ambien: 'I'm not a racist, just an idiot'
ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after star's racist Twitter rant
The inside story of how ABC fired Roseanne Barr