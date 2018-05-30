business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Mostly Human
U2's Bono and The Edge on how tech connects them with fans
by Lisa Fischer & Jeremy Moorhead
@CNNTech
U2's Bono and the Edge tell CNNMoney's Laurie Segall about how the band is incorporating augmented reality and other tech into their latest tour.
Related Videos
04:11
Bono and The Edge on the political messages in U2's new tour
05:11
U2's Bono and The Edge on how tech connects them with fans
05:17
Magician or hacker?
08:53
A Broadway show where social media is a character
:17:33
Can tech bring jobs back to a factory town?
:11:24
'I had to clean up underwear': Startup responds to harassment suit
Top Videos
01:08
Digital license plates tested in California
01:54
Starbucks' Schultz: Racial bias training is a long-term plan
01:36
Visa suspends Morgan Freeman ad campaign
03:37
Misty Copeland: Partnering with brands empowers me
02:24
Randi Zuckerberg: Unbalance your life
01:07
Netflix is worth more than Disney
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until June 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Roseanne Barr blames Ambien: 'I'm not a racist, just an idiot'
ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after star's racist Twitter rant
The inside story of how ABC fired Roseanne Barr