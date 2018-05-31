business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Mission Ahead
Drought woes? This tech can literally make it rain
by Alfredo Alcántara & Bronte Lord
@CNNTech
Across the globe, about a billion people are facing water scarcity. Could cloud seeding help? Weather Modification International uses planes to target clouds and draw out more precipitation.
Related Videos
06:51
Drought woes? This tech can literally make it rain
06:08
This concrete traps CO2 emissions forever
05:48
Is algae the food of the future?
Top Videos
01:33
BlackRock's Rieder: Low-rate environment will last a long time
01:34
What 'Solo' disappointment means for Disney shares
03:06
Langone: America will own the world in 25 years
04:11
Bono and The Edge on the political messages in U2's new tour
02:43
Roseanne blames Ambien for Twitter rant
01:26
ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after star's racist Twitter rant
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until June 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Two companies suspend ads from Samantha Bee's show after vulgar remark about Ivanka Trump
Is your Sears or Kmart closing? Check the list
It's true: Teens are ditching Facebook