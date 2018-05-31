business
This concrete traps CO2 emissions forever
by Alfredo Alcántara & Bronte Lord
@CNNTech
Concrete's main ingredient is responsible for 7% of global man-made greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon Cure has figured out how to trap CO2 in concrete and make it stronger in the process.
