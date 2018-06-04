business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Tech Reports
Apple wants to help with your phone addiction
At its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple unveiled Screen Time, a new app that helps users keep track of their tech usage. The company also highlighted updates to features like Do Not Disturb and Notifications.
Related Videos
01:30
Apple wants to help with your phone addiction
01:23
Here are Apple's new anti-tracking features
02:15
See Apple's new features: 'Memoji' and group FaceTime
03:12
Facebook already faces lawsuit under GDPR
01:37
Here's why you've been getting so many privacy policy emails
04:41
Former HuffPo exec on embracing gender fluidity
Top Videos
02:59
Big pharma CEO: Congress is not solution oriented
05:48
Is algae the food of the future?
03:23
Uber destroyed the NYC cab market
01:32
May jobs report: Unemployment falls to 3.8%
02:16
These are some of the most notorious auto recalls
02:06
Roseanne Barr's most controversial moments
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until June 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Howard Schultz steps down at Starbucks, may consider run for president
iOS 12: Apple unveils Memoji, tech addiction tool, group FaceTime
Ford dropped cars but it's keeping the Mustang. Here's why