Watch the full exclusive interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook
by Jordan Malter, Abigail Brooks, Erica Fink, & Richa Naik
@CNNTech
In an exclusive TV interview, CNNMoney's Laurie Segall asks Apple CEO Tim Cook about privacy, regulation, and the future of humanity's relationship with technology.
:23:24
