business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
The Tim Cook Interview
Tim Cook: Steve Jobs put big emphasis on privacy at Apple
In an exclusive broadcast interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook tells CNNMoney's Laurie Segall what Steve Jobs would think of the problems tech faces today, and why Cook won't run for office.
Related Videos
01:21
Apple CEO: I'm not worried about machines taking over the world
01:59
Apple CEO: I use my phone too much
01:17
Tim Cook: Congress needs to fix DACA
02:23
Apple CEO: Privacy is fundamental human right
02:23
Tim Cook: Steve Jobs put big emphasis on privacy at Apple
00:43
Apple CEO: Tariffs shouldn't affect iPhone
Top Videos
02:59
Big pharma CEO: Congress is not solution oriented
05:48
Is algae the food of the future?
03:23
Uber destroyed the NYC cab market
01:32
May jobs report: Unemployment falls to 3.8%
02:16
These are some of the most notorious auto recalls
02:06
Roseanne Barr's most controversial moments
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until June 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Howard Schultz steps down at Starbucks, may consider run for president
iOS 12: Apple unveils Memoji, tech addiction tool, group FaceTime
Tim Cook reveals his tech habits: I use my phone too much