business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
CNNMoney World
How this Chinese company is tackling gender equality
CTrip CEO Jane Sun is one of the few female leaders of a major tech company in China. She talked to CNN's Kristie Lu Stout about fighting back against sexist job ads and encouraging women to speak up about their achievements.
Related Videos
03:07
How this Chinese company is tackling gender equality
05:54
EU trade chief: We're not a security threat to the US
02:59
Twinings: Brewing tea for more than 300 years
02:35
Qatar Airways CEO: Blockade has increased costs
01:01
Trudeau: Tariffs are totally unacceptable
01:41
US considers tariffs on car imports
Top Videos
02:59
Big pharma CEO: Congress is not solution oriented
05:48
Is algae the food of the future?
03:23
Uber destroyed the NYC cab market
01:32
May jobs report: Unemployment falls to 3.8%
02:16
These are some of the most notorious auto recalls
02:06
Roseanne Barr's most controversial moments
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Former Fox News analyst says Fox has become 'destructive propaganda machine'
76ers president Bryan Colangelo resigns over social media scandal
Facebook bug set 14 million users' sharing settings to public