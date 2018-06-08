business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Tech Reports
Sheryl Sandberg to MIT grads: Facebook 'didn't see all the risks' of its tech
During her commencement address to the MIT Class of 2018, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg spoke candidly about Facebook's mistakes and combatting some negative side effects of the #metoo movement on women's careers.
Related Videos
03:03
Sheryl Sandberg to MIT grads: Facebook 'didn't see all the risks' of its tech
01:38
Here's why 5G is the future
02:31
Nikon's history dates back more than 100 years
01:27
The rise and fall of BlackBerry
01:36
US announces deal with China's ZTE
04:02
We took to the sky in Kitty Hawk's flying car
Top Videos
02:59
Big pharma CEO: Congress is not solution oriented
05:48
Is algae the food of the future?
03:23
Uber destroyed the NYC cab market
01:32
May jobs report: Unemployment falls to 3.8%
02:16
These are some of the most notorious auto recalls
02:06
Roseanne Barr's most controversial moments
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Charles Krauthammer says he has 'only a few weeks left to live'
Apple warns suppliers that iPhone demand is falling
'Parts Unknown': Inside Anthony Bourdain's globe-trotting career