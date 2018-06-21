business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Tech Reports
Intel CEO resigns over 'past consensual relationship'
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's past relationship with an employee was "a violation of Intel's non-fraternization policy."
Top Videos
01:14
Tiffany is trying to be cool. It's working.
00:59
Watch: Viral video of Tesla on fire
04:07
What zero tolerance really looks like
01:08
New WarnerMedia CEO: Our job is to back up CNN
03:02
How Disney turns old stories into box office gold
01:59
Why CNN anchor told colleague her salary
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Supreme Court rules states can force online retailers to collect sales tax
Intel CEO resigns after 'past consensual relationship' with employee
He made $400,000 flipping a house