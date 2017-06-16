Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Why Amazon is buying Whole Foods

Technology giant Amazon is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. CNNMoney's Paul R. La Monica breaks down why Jeff Bezos is trying to dominate the brick and mortar grocery business.

