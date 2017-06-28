Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Tech Reports
Facebook reaches 2 billion monthly users
by Edward Vega, Maya Dangerfield
@CNNMoney
Now that Facebook has reached 2 billion monthly users, let's take a look back at some of the social network's milestones along the way.
Related Videos
00:56
Facebook reaches 2 billion monthly users
01:43
Zuckerberg: Internet for the world is good for democracy
01:11
Zuckerberg: We're divided politically, but have shared humanity
02:47
Zuckerberg: How we can have a more civil, productive debate
02:35
Who is Uber's Travis Kalanick?
02:00
Top tech leaders meet with Trump
Top Videos
03:15
GM CEO: We need more diverse engineers
00:56
Facebook reaches 2 billion monthly users
:12:13
iPhone 10 Years Later: The phone that almost wasn't
01:40
Boeing vs. Airbus: The middle of the market battle
02:57
Google fined record $2.7 billion by EU
00:50
Alec Baldwin will return to 'SNL' as Donald Trump
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until August 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Sarah Palin sues New York Times
Global cyberattack: What you need to know
People really love to eat at Olive Garden