Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Quest Means Business

Uber's global domination crumbles

The ride-hailing service agrees to cede its operations to a rival in Russia and neighboring countries. Uber is creating a yet-to-be-named service with Yandex (YNDX), which is winning the battle with Uber on its home turf.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular