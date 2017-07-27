Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Quest Means Business

Turkcell CEO: We compete with Whatsapp, more popular than Spotify

It's the first and only Turkish company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Now the telecom company is taking on Whatsapp, more popular than Spotify and has its own tv platform. Tuckcell CEO rings the closing bell and talks to Richard Quest.

