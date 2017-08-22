Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Innovate

'Essential' smartphone, made by Android founder

With a snap-on 360 degree camera, 4K shooting and a titanium body, the 'Essential' is the latest smartphone in an already crowded Android market.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular