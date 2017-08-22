Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovate
'Essential' smartphone, made by Android founder
by Maya Dangerfield
@CNNMoney
With a snap-on 360 degree camera, 4K shooting and a titanium body, the 'Essential' is the latest smartphone in an already crowded Android market.
Related Videos
01:15
'Essential' smartphone, made by Android founder
04:22
He wants to make hearing aids cool, but no one's listening
03:39
Voyager turns 40
00:57
UPS is training drivers with virtual reality
01:23
Tree-planting drones hope to fight deforestation
01:00
This car is made of beets and flax
Top Videos
03:06
Where do your first amendment rights end online?
01:25
The financial cost of the war in Afghanistan
02:08
The pillars of Trump's Afghanistan strategy
01:15
'Essential' smartphone, made by Android founder
04:22
He wants to make hearing aids cool, but no one's listening
05:52
Girls Who Code founder: Male entrepreneurs build companies to 'replace their mothers'
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until October 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Powerball jackpot jumps to $650M after no winner drawn
Are you really ready to retire?
McDonald's cancels franchises for 169 restaurants in India