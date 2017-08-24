Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney Reports
Apple to build $1.3B Iowa facility
by Moss Cohen
@CNNMoney
Apple plans to build a new $1.3 billion data center in America's heartland. The facility, in Waukee, Iowa, will eventually employ 50 permanent workers. Apple received roughly $208 million in tax incentives for the project.
Related Videos
00:59
Apple to build $1.3B Iowa facility
01:28
$758 million Powerball winner revealed
02:33
Mnuchin's wife mocks woman over wealth
01:45
The difference a night makes in Trump speeches
01:49
These organizations have canceled events at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
04:14
Email prankster poses as Bannon, punks Breitbart
Top Videos
01:46
Young tourists flock to Iran
01:02
Samsung unveils the hopefully non-combustible Galaxy Note 8
00:52
Dancing robots set world record ... again
01:45
The difference a night makes in Trump speeches
01:49
These organizations have canceled events at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
04:14
Email prankster poses as Bannon, punks Breitbart
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until October 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
We have a Powerball winner! Mavis Wanczyk told her boss she's not coming back
Amazon: We're lowering Whole Foods prices on Monday
Prison looms for ex-lottery worker who rigged winnings gets 25 years in prison