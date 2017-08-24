Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

CNNMoney Reports

Apple to build $1.3B Iowa facility

Apple plans to build a new $1.3 billion data center in America's heartland. The facility, in Waukee, Iowa, will eventually employ 50 permanent workers. Apple received roughly $208 million in tax incentives for the project.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular