Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovate
YouTube fights extremism, but removes wrong videos
by Maya Dangerfield
@CNNMoney
YouTube's crackdown of extremist propaganda led to the accidental removal of dozens of videos documenting the Syrian Civil War.
Related Videos
01:14
YouTube fights extremism, but removes wrong videos
01:15
'Essential' smartphone, made by Android founder
04:22
He wants to make hearing aids cool, but no one's listening
03:39
Voyager turns 40
00:57
UPS is training drivers with virtual reality
01:23
Tree-planting drones hope to fight deforestation
Top Videos
01:46
Young tourists flock to Iran
01:02
Samsung unveils the hopefully non-combustible Galaxy Note 8
00:52
Dancing robots set world record ... again
01:45
The difference a night makes in Trump speeches
01:49
These organizations have canceled events at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
04:14
Email prankster poses as Bannon, punks Breitbart
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until October 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Powerball: Massachusetts ticket snags $759 million jackpot
What the chaos looks like if Congress fails to raise debt ceiling by October
Sears is closing 28 more Kmart stores