Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovate
Ford designers test ideas with HoloLens 'mixed reality'
by Maya Dangerfield
@CNNMoney
Ford designers teamed up with Microsoft to use their HoloLens Mixed Reality headset in planning car features.
Related Videos
01:16
Ford designers test ideas with HoloLens 'mixed reality'
01:01
SpaceX launches secretive space plane
01:06
Domino's tests self-driving cars
01:14
YouTube fights extremism, but removes wrong videos
01:15
'Essential' smartphone, made by Android founder
04:22
He wants to make hearing aids cool, but no one's listening
Top Videos
05:31
Bill & Melinda Gates: Keeping score of global goals
01:03
Buffett: Dow will hit 1 million in 100 years
01:34
Jack Ma: 'We shouldn't fear AI'
02:29
Tim Cook on DACA: This is, "are we human?"
01:03
Hurricane Maria pummels Puerto Rico
01:44
Sen. Cassidy defends health bill amid backlash
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
How to protect yourself from the Equifax Breach
Pay no interest until November 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Bill Gates: Sorry about Control-Alt-Delete
Jimmy Kimmel continues fight with Sen. Cassidy's new health care bill
Puerto Rico: 11 years in recession and now no electricity