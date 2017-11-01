Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Tech Reports
Senators hammer Facebook, Twitter, Google execs again
by Melody Jiang
@CNNMoney
Representatives from Facebook, Twitter, Google testified before the Senate and House Intelligence Committees on the role of Russian ads during the 2016 election.
Related Videos
02:59
Senators hammer Facebook, Twitter, Google execs again
04:25
Facebook, Google, Twitter get grilled on Russian ads
01:47
Why we love being scared: The science of fear
02:45
U.K. asks Facebook for information on Russia-linked Brexit ads
00:59
Canada bans meal replacement Soylent
00:57
NYC went orange in a bid for Amazon's next headquarters
Top Videos
:12:14
Where to go when thrown off YouTube? Alt-Tech
02:21
Watch journalist violently arrested while covering GOP nominee
00:50
Sony's Aibo robot dog is back
01:04
What you need to know about Obamacare 2018
02:21
iPhone X: First impressions
01:14
Video shows horror of New York attack
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until 2019 with this card
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Spend $1000 using this card and get a $200 intro bonus
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Seen any of these before? You may have been targeted by Russian ads on Facebook
How many U.S. passports can you really own?
Papa John's says NFL protests are hurting sales