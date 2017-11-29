Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Tech Reports

Will a redesign help woo new Snapchat users?

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel unveiled a redesign of the popular social networking act. But with Instagram Stories gaining in popularity, will Snapchat's new look be enough to woo new users?

