Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Tech Reports
Will a redesign help woo new Snapchat users?
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel unveiled a redesign of the popular social networking act. But with Instagram Stories gaining in popularity, will Snapchat's new look be enough to woo new users?
Related Videos
01:06
Will a redesign help woo new Snapchat users?
01:29
Watch thieves steal car by hacking keyless tech
01:29
Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot can backflip now
00:52
Fictional 'Slaughterbots' film warns of autonomous killer drones
02:28
Steve Jobs gave Marc Benioff this advice, changed his life
01:25
Salesforce CEO: Facebook and Twitter may need more regulation
Top Videos
01:15
Matt Lauer fired from NBC News
01:59
Co-host's emotional reaction to Lauer's firing
02:44
How 'Today' show broke the Lauer news
01:05
See the all-new Jeep Wrangler
02:11
Fed pick: Banks are not too big
02:25
Washington Post exposes fake Roy Moore accuser
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until 2019 with this card
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Spend $1000 using this card and get a $200 intro bonus
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Matt Lauer fired from NBC News after complaint about 'inappropriate sexual behavior'
Savannah Guthrie is latest woman journalist to report sexual harassment live on air
Savannah Guthrie: We are heartbroken