Facebook exec: 'It'd be awesome if women ran the world'
by Haley Draznin
@haleydraz
Naomi Gleit, VP of Social Good at Facebook, opens up about being a female tech executive in Silicon Valley. She tells CNN's Poppy Harlow "this is a watershed moment."
