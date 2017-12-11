Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Facebook exec on Russian election meddling: 'We need more ads transparency'
by Haley Draznin
@haleydraz
Naomi Gleit, VP of Social Good at Facebook, discusses the steps Facebook is taking to prevent Russian meddling in U.S. politics and elections. She tells CNN's Poppy Harlow, "We take this really seriously."
