Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Davos

Google CEO: 'Data belongs to the user'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos about artificial intelligence and big data. He says, "We have to agree to demilitarize AI" and, "Data belongs to the user and as companies, we are only stewards of it."

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular