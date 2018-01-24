Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Davos

Google CEO: Net neutrality 'a principle we all need to fight for'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai insists net neutrality is "an important concept on which the internet has been built upon" and vital for future entrepreneurs. He also says, "I'm hopeful we cherish those principles and preserve it for the coming years."

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular