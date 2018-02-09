Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Biz: Frontiers

The future of e-rickshaws: Swappable batteries

To combat air pollution, India has an ambitious program to make every vehicle electric by 2030. Hyderabad-based manufacturer GMW is producing swappable Lithium-Ion batteries for rickshaws which can be replaced in less than a minute.

