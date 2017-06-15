Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
This robot just composed original music
by Edward Vega
@CNNMoney
This robot can compose it's own songs after being given a four measure starting point.
Top Videos
02:48
What's it like to work at Pixar?
01:03
China launches its first X-ray space telescope
01:20
This versatile robot does the wave
02:08
United employee shoves elderly man
01:10
Happy Birthday! The gif turns 30
03:06
Democrats in Congress are suing President Trump
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until August 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Feds: 'Dumb and Dumber To' and 'Daddy's Home' were produced with stolen cash
'Bachelor in Paradise' cast members at center of allegations speak out
CEOs to Trump: You're failing