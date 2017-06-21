Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Minority Report tech: 15 years later
by Edward Vega
@CNNMoney
It's been 15 years since the release of "Minority Report," a film that predicted the future with surprising precision. Take a look at what technologies the film foretold and what technologies might still be to come.
Top Videos
03:50
Minority Report tech: 15 years later
02:05
This bar lets you drink for an anti-Trump cause
01:37
New info in Tesla autopilot death
01:37
Best flying moments at the Paris Air Show
01:37
The headaches of negotiating Brexit
01:18
White House isn't ruling out a second term for Fed Chair yet
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until August 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
'Bachelor in Paradise' contract revealed: What contestants give up when they sign on
George Clooney is selling his tequila brand for up to $1 billion
Gas prices are falling fast