Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Mostly Human
Solving sexual harassment in tech: Ask these female CEOs
by Maya Dangerfield, Jordan Malter and Justine Quart
@CNNMoney
Female founders of technology companies talk about sexism in the industry and potential solutions to the widespread problem
Related Videos
06:47
Women's stories reveal systemic sexual harassment in tech
03:08
When covering sexual harassment in tech gets personal
02:08
'I really wish that I outed you sooner'
03:34
Solving sexual harassment in tech: Ask these female CEOs
01:36
My tech adviser exposed himself to me
03:04
Should you be concerned about smartphone addiction?
Top Videos
01:28
This flying hotel can be yours for $74,000 an hour
01:23
Market analyst on stock drop after Trump Jr. emails
00:59
These cute Google AI cartoons just never quit
02:58
Amazon kicks off Prime Day
00:55
This cell phone doesn't need a battery
01:21
How rich is the Queen?
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until September 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Insurers blast Senate Cruz amendment as 'unworkable'
'Walking Dead' stuntman dies after fall on set
Revised Senate health care bill could still hurt the sick and the poor