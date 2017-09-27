Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Russia bought Black Lives Matter ad on Facebook
At least one of the Facebook ads bought by Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign referenced Black Lives Matter and was specifically targeted to reach audiences in Ferguson, Missouri and Baltimore, sources with knowledge of the ads told CNN.
