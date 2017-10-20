Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovate
This LED sculpture projects your selfies
by Noah Kim
@CNNMoney
Matthew Mohr's latest interactive sculpture, "As We Are", displays your face by taking a selfie.
Related Videos
00:58
This LED sculpture projects your selfies
01:35
Alphabet will use drones to deliver burritos in Australia
01:10
Giant robot battle: U.S. vs. Japan
00:58
Asics wants to build your shoes in the microwave
00:54
Microsoft employees can now work from treehouses
01:03
Your next tattoo could let you know if you're sick
Top Videos
01:21
The number of black CEOs keeps shrinking
00:49
Jeff Bezos smashes bottle on top of wind turbine
01:28
Why rising stocks don't benefit everyone
01:40
Cuban to Mavs players: Let's 'control the message' on protests
01:54
Remembering the worst day in stock market history
02:17
Being a female director: Melissa Joan Hart explains it all
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until December 2018 with this card
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Spend $1000 using this card and get a $200 intro bonus
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Laptops could be banned from checked airline bags due to fire risk
Millions of Americans are left out of the stock market boom
GE's nightmare just got worse