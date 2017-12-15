Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Quest Means Business

Netflix reveals its "Binge List" for 2017

Santa knows if you've been bad or good but Netflix knows what you've been watching. (Who is watching "A Christmas Prince" for 18 days in a row?) Samuel Burke has the list.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular