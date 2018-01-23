Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Mostly Human

Magician or hacker?

The Internet makes it hard for modern-day magicians to keep their secrets safe. In this Mostly Human Conversation, Laurie Segall talks with magician and mentalist Doug McKenzie, who uses tech to push the boundaries of the imagination.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular