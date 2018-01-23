Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Magician or hacker?
by Alfredo Alcántara, Richa Naik
@CNNMoney
The Internet makes it hard for modern-day magicians to keep their secrets safe. In this Mostly Human Conversation, Laurie Segall talks with magician and mentalist Doug McKenzie, who uses tech to push the boundaries of the imagination.
