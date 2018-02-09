Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Tech Reports
Former tech employees team up to tackle smartphone addiction
Tristan Harris, co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology and Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media, are teaming up to help tackle technology and smartphone addiction in kids.
Related Videos
03:29
Former tech employees team up to tackle smartphone addiction
01:03
Fake 'supermoon' on Facebook gets 16 million views
01:55
Elon Musk criticized for selling $500 flamethrowers
03:36
Secret Service: How hackers pose as ATM repairmen, steal cash
02:11
Fitness app reveals military info
00:53
Russian trolls organized protests in Houston
Top Videos
03:29
Former tech employees team up to tackle smartphone addiction
01:29
Dow plunges 1,000 points and sinks into correction
01:30
Why you should double check your bigger paycheck
01:36
Rolls Royce redefines comfort in the Phantom
02:00
How high-speed trading causes market turmoil
03:32
Why SpaceX's successful Falcon Heavy launch is so significant
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until March 2019
Earn up to 10x miles with this card and 50k bonus miles
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
What happened to the Tesla roadster that Elon Musk shot into space?
Market swings wildly (again) as stocks face worst week since 2008
Fox News pulls executive's column slamming focus on 'darker, gayer' Olympics