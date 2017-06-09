Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Innovate

Microgel is the next innovation in 3D printing

Researchers have created a new microgel to support 3D-printed structures. It's a breakthrough that could drive down the costs of customized medical devices.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular